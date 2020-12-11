Suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh member arrested in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) unit of the Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected operative of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior officer said on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, had been allegedly promoting "radical ideas and hatred for non-Muslims" on social media, he said.

The accused was nabbed during a raid late on Thursday.

Several "books and documents on Islamic fundamentalism" were recovered from a printing press he owns.

His mobile phone and passport have been seized, the senior officer said.

"This man seems to be involved with JMB. We are trying to find out more about his connections," the officer said, adding that he will be produced before a city court later in the day.