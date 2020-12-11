Woman, daughter get married at same mandap, at the same time in UP's Gorakhpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Strange it may sound but life has its own ways. Such an unusual shade of life came to the fore in UP's Gorakhpur on Thursday when a 53-year-old woman and her 27-year- old daughter exchanged their respective wedding vows with their partners at the same ‘mandap’.

Both the woman and her daughter got married at the same time, at the same mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna at Piprauli block in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

The woman, a widow, married her husband’s younger brother and she was among 63 couples, including a Muslim couple, who tied the nuptial knot at a mass marriage event at Piprauli block. BDO Dr. CS Kushwaha Satyapal Singh along with another district social welfare department officials was present on the occasion.

Beli Devi was married to Harihar. She had three daughters and two sons from him. She lost her husband 25 years ago. Now, as all her children are married except the youngest daughter Indu and settled with their own families, Beli Devi decided to spend the rest of her life with her brother-in-law Jagdish, 55, the younger brother of her husband but elder to her.

Her daughter, Indu, 27, also got married in the same mass marriage ceremony in which Beli Devi tied the knot with Jagdish.

“Jagdish, a farmer, is still unmarried. My two sons and two daughters are already married. With the wedding of my youngest daughter, I decided to marry my ‘Devar’ (husband’s younger brother). All my children are happy,” Beli Devi said with a glint of hope and happiness before starting a fresh chapter in her

life.

Indu was married to 29-year-old Rahul. “None of my siblings have any problem with our mother’s wedding. My mother and uncle had taken care of us and we are now very happy that they are together to look after each other,” Indu said.