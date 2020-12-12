STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BKU faction moves Supreme Court against agri legislations

“It has been averred that the acts are illegal and arbitrary, because, these acts would pave way for cartelisation and commercialisation of the agricultural produces and if allowed to stand,

Published: 12th December 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Bhanu on Friday filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court in the plea filed by DMK’s MPTiruchi Siva, challenging the Centre’s three farm laws that have led to farmers protests across the country.

The application, filed through advocate AP Singh, states that the Acts were “passed hastily without adequate discussion”, and despite multiple representations sent by various Kisan groups, the government is not ready to consider their problems.

“It has been averred that the acts are illegal and arbitrary, because, these acts would pave way for cartelisation and commercialisation of the agricultural produces and if allowed to stand, we are going to completely ruin our country as the corporates can, with one stroke, export our agriculture produce without any regulation, and may even result in famines,” the petition reads.

The application further states that the laws are unconstitutional as the lead to farmers being at the mercy of corporate greed of multinational companies and will end up dismantling the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Supreme Court BKU Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp