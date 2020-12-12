BKU faction moves Supreme Court against agri legislations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Bhanu on Friday filed an intervention application before the Supreme Court in the plea filed by DMK’s MPTiruchi Siva, challenging the Centre’s three farm laws that have led to farmers protests across the country.

The application, filed through advocate AP Singh, states that the Acts were “passed hastily without adequate discussion”, and despite multiple representations sent by various Kisan groups, the government is not ready to consider their problems.

“It has been averred that the acts are illegal and arbitrary, because, these acts would pave way for cartelisation and commercialisation of the agricultural produces and if allowed to stand, we are going to completely ruin our country as the corporates can, with one stroke, export our agriculture produce without any regulation, and may even result in famines,” the petition reads.

The application further states that the laws are unconstitutional as the lead to farmers being at the mercy of corporate greed of multinational companies and will end up dismantling the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products.