China should walk the talk, LAC faceoff result of its unilateral action: MEA 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China should match its words with actions when it comes to maintaining peace at the Line of Actual Control, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India has taken note of China’s statement that it observed ‘strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquility’, the MEA said to a query on Beijing blaming Delhi for the LAC situation.

The situation in the last six months is a result of the actions of the Chinese side which sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, it said. “These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquility along the LAC in the India-China border areas.” The core issue remains that both sides need to strictly follow the bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety, including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in border areas, India said.

“We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions,” said the MEA. The two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, it added. “It is our expectation that discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility as early as possible.”

On the Chinese embassy’s tweet suggesting the joint release of commemorative stamps to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations being cancelled because of no feedback from India, the MEA said such a claim was factually incorrect. This was one of the activities agreed upon with the Chinese side last year, it added.

‘Dissuasive deterrence must’

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat said like-minded partners need to build “dissuasive deterrence” against Beijing’s bids at establishing its hegemony in Indo-Pacific region. “Our approach to security needs to shift from a unilateral mode to multilateral mode engagements with partner nations so as to fructify joint response in the future.”