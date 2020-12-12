STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight more arrests for attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy

The total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the BJP leader JP Nadda has increased to 15.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eight persons were arrested on Saturday from various parts of South 24 Parganas district for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour, a senior police official said.

With this the total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the BJP leader has increased to 15, he told PTI.

All the eight arrested on Saturday have been booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions and other offences.

They were remanded to police custody for six days when produced at a court, the official added.

The South 24 Parganas district police had on Friday arrested seven people for the incident.

Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy on Thursday by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal when he went there to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party had claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda JP Nadda Convoy Attack JP Nadda Convoy
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp