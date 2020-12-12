India is being tested, will meet border security challenge: S Jaishankar on LAC standoff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that India is being tested and that we would rise to the occasion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the nation is ready to meet the national security challenge amid border standoff.

"…Yes, we are being tested. I have every confidence that we will rise to the occasion; we will meet that national security challenge. But beyond that, at this time, I would really frankly keep my own counsel," Jaishankar said. The EAM also said that he would not predict a timeline by when the border standoff with China would be resolved.

His remarks came during an online interaction by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He said the 'events' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were very disturbing and had raised 'basic concerns'.

When asked if it would be a long-hail or a breakthrough was expected soon, he said, "I would not go into prediction zone at all whether it is going to be easy or not, and what will be the timelines and so on."

What has happened in eastern Ladakh was not in China's interest as it has impacted public sentiment in India, said Jaishankar. "I also believe that what has happened is not actually in the interest of China. Because what it has done is - it has significantly impacted public sentiment (in India). Professionally, I have seen the evolution of how the Indian public feels about China over the last many decades and I am old enough to remember much more difficult days, especially in my childhood and in my teens," he said.

He expressed concern that the work gone in building relationship on both sides would dissipate."I do not believe that the events of this year have helped at all. In fact, I think the real danger is that the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate," he said.