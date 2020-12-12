Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s walking stick missing in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Maanila Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP GK Vasan on Friday wrote a letter to Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the lack of maintenance of statue of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati.

“I found that the walking stick which was part of his identity and was also a vital component of the statue was missing. I also found that the maintenance of the statue and its surrounding also calls for greater attention” said the Rajya Sabha MP in his letter.

It was the 139th birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati who was a firebrand poet and considered a revolutionary thinker from Tamil Nadu, the statute is located at Ramana Maharishi Marg of Lutyen’s Delhi. He had written about caste, equality of women and several other pressing social issues that still hold relevance in today’s society.

“I shall be grateful if you kindly take immediate action for restoration of the walking stick of the great Tamil poet and also for better maintenance of the statue and its surroundings at all times” added the TMC leader in his letter to Sisodia. Delhi government had did not responded to the query till this story went to print.