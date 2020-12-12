STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tells political workers to be firm on ideology, names three leaders to follow

Observing that ideology is the philosophy of life, the former Union minister underlined the need to be alert and to be aware while doing social work.

Published: 12th December 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said political workers should never compromise on ideology.

Speaking at a party function organised to mark his 80th birthday here, the veteran politician said that creating a new generation of political workers and leaders will help strengthen the state and the country in future.

"It is important for political workers to be firm on their ideology. The progressive ideology of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, B R Ambedkar and Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj needs to be inculcated among the new breed of political workers," the NCP chief said.

Observing that ideology is the philosophy of life, the former Union minister underlined the need to be alert and to be aware while doing social work.

"When you take care of needs of the last person in the society, you learn a lot with clarity about the direction of the road ahead. People have given me an opportunity to work for them for the last five decades," the veteran leader said.

He said social reformers like Mahatma Phule and B R Ambedkar used the scientific temper while working for social upliftment of the people.

"It is not enough to just remember Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar, but following their path for the welfare of the people is important," Pawar said.

Remembering his parents, Pawar said they had taught him not to neglect family responsibilities while doing social and political work.

Pawar is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP-Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar BIRTHDAY
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp