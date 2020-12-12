STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New agri laws brought in to loot farmers, withdraw them: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to BJP government

According to the release, the Kisan Yatras being taken out on the call of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav continued for the sixth day on Saturday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asked the BJP government to stop "atrocities" against farmers and withdraw the three agriculture laws brought in for "looting" them.

In a release issued by the party headquarters here, Yadav said the farmers of the country have understood that the BJP government is "adopting different tactics to snatch their land and harvest".

He accused the BJP government of becoming a "puppet in the hands of capitalists".

According to the release, the Kisan Yatras being taken out on the call of the SP president continued for the sixth day on Saturday.

The party workers took out yatras in their respective areas on cycles, motorcycles, tractors and bullock carts, apprising the people of the party's policies and also assuring the farmers of its support to their demands, it said.

The SP has alleged that different district administrations were arresting leaders and workers or keeping them under house arrest for taking part in the Kisan Yatras.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhari alleged that district and police administration were working to stop the Kisan Yatras by using force.

