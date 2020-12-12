Newly-wed couple shot at in Rajasthan's Sikar

By PTI

JAIPUR: A newly-wed couple was shot at in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday allegedly by three bike-borne men, one of them suspected to be the wife's jilted lover, police said.

The incident took place in Neem Ka Thana police station area when the couple was returning to their home from Hemrajpura village after tying the knot, they said.

The three motorcycle-borne accused pursued the car, stopped it, and opened fire on the bride and the groom and fled away.

The groom suffered a bullet injury near the ear while the bride was shot in the face, police said.

Neem Ka Thana Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said two accused were arrested after a brief gunfight with police, while the third one fled the spot.