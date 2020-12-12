One held for objectionable post on Prophet Muhammad in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting objectionable message on social media against Prophet Muhammad, police said on Saturday.

Atul Tyagi was arrested at Khaikheri village on Friday.

The action was taken after several people protested against the Facebook post, Purkazi police station sub-inspector Lekhraj Singh said.

A case has been registered against him under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, Singh said.