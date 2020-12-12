Only 25 per cent of Lalu Yadav's kidney functional, may be put on dialysis soon: RJD chief's doctor

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Doctors taking care of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have claimed that his condition is alarming and he may be put on dialysis as only 25 per cent of his kidney remains functional.

Dr Umesh Prasad, under whose supervision RJD chief is being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, said that the higher authorities have already been updated about his health conditions asking them to be ready for any emergency like situation.

RJD chief is said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments.

"As per test reports in the last few weeks, we believe that health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav ji has definitely deteriorated. This is just an estimate on the basis of which it could be said that Lalu ji’s kidney is on stage 4 which means only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional," said Dr Umesh Prasad.

Dr Umesh, however, said that there is no need to transfer Yadav to any other medical facility as organ damage for diabetic patients is irreversible and no medicine can cure it.

According to Dr Umesh Prasad, there are indications that he may be put on dialysis any time. With the increase of creatinine and GFR count, he will have to be put on dialysis, he said "with passing time, kidney and peripheral nerves of a diabetic patient starts deteriorating and Lalu ji is suffering from kidney ailment for the last 20 years," said the doctor.

"As he is in the hospital his sugar and blood pressure is being monitored round the clock, hence the deterioration is comparatively slow otherwise he would have been put on dialysis long time back", he added.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.