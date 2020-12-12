STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only 25 per cent of Lalu Yadav's kidney functional, may be put on dialysis soon: RJD chief's doctor

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Doctors taking care of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have claimed that his condition is alarming and he may be put on dialysis as only 25 per cent of his kidney remains functional. 

Dr Umesh Prasad, under whose supervision RJD chief is being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, said that the higher authorities have already been updated about his health conditions asking them to be ready for any emergency like situation.

RJD chief is said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments.

"As per test reports in the last few weeks, we believe that health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav ji has definitely deteriorated. This is just an estimate on the basis of which it could be said that Lalu ji’s kidney is on stage 4 which means only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional," said Dr Umesh Prasad. 

Dr Umesh, however, said that there is no need to transfer Yadav to any other medical facility as organ damage for diabetic patients is irreversible and no medicine can cure it.

According to Dr Umesh Prasad, there are indications that he may be put on dialysis any time. With the increase of creatinine and GFR count, he will have to be put on dialysis, he said "with passing time, kidney and peripheral nerves of a diabetic patient starts deteriorating and Lalu ji is suffering from kidney ailment for the last 20 years," said the doctor. 

"As he is in the hospital his sugar and blood pressure is being monitored round the clock, hence the deterioration is comparatively slow otherwise he would have been put on dialysis long time back", he added.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Chief
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp