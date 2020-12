By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Commander Nishant Singh, a fighter pilot of the Indian Navy, was laid to rest with military honours in Goa on Friday. Commander Nishant died after the Mig-29K jet he was co-piloting crashed in the sea off Goa coast on November 26.

His wife, Nayaab Randhawa, received the Tricolour and her husband’s uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron. The son of a naval officer, Commander Nishant was a Qualified Flying Instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter aircraft.