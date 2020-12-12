STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi never listens to grievances of farmers: Kapil Sibal

He said most legislations are not referred to parliamentary committees for scrutiny and because the government has a majority in Lok Sabha, "they really don't care".

Published: 12th December 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the protest by the farmers, camping at the Delhi borders, against the Centre's agricultural reforms has entered its 17th day today, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never listens to the grievances of the farmers.

"Agitating Farmers; Prime Minister says:'Say something and listen to something (kuchh kahiye kuchh suniye);Since 2014 Modi ji:'You said everything and never listened,(aap ne sab kuchh kaha aur kabhi bhi na sunna)" Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Earlier, the Congress leader had accused the government of not considering to the suggestions put forward by the Opposition parties on farm laws and alleged that it does not hold comprehensive dialogue on legislations.

He said most legislations are not referred to parliamentary committees for scrutiny and because the government has a majority in Lok Sabha, "they really don't care".

Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Sibal PM Modi Narendra Modi farmers protest Delhi Chalo
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp