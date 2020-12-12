STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sloppy Sonia and autocratic Modi in Pranab Mukherjee's autobiography

Pranab, who wrapped up work on the memoir days before his passed away on August 31, feels “the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as President.

Published: 12th December 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi employed a rather autocratic style of functioning, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was pre-occupied with saving the coalition government, which took a toll on governance, and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle party affairs, late President Pranab Mukherjee has written in the fourth volume of his autobiography to be released in January 2021.

Pranab, who wrapped up work on the memoir days before his passed away on August 31, feels “the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as President.” “While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance,

Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature, and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding of such matters in the second term of this government,” Pranab writes. Critiquing Sonia’s leadership, he says: “While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs.”

