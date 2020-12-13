STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections

There are 3,56,546 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI" India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98. 57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 with 30,254 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,57,464 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR,  15,37,11,833 samples have been tested up to December 12 with 10,14,434 samples being tested on Saturday.

