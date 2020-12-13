DDC polls: Freezing weather fails to dampen spirit of voters in J-K

By PTI

JAMMU: Despite dense fog in the plains and freezing weather conditions in high altitude areas following recent snowfall, voters participated enthusiastically in the sixth phase of maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The enthusiasm was the same among all the age groups in Jammu division as witnessed in the previous five phases of the maiden DDC elections and panchayat bypolls, which is incidentally the first democratic exercise in the erstwhile state since it was reorganised as a Union Territory last year.

The polling for DDC elections and panchayat bypolls was held across 17 DDC constituencies in Jammu division in this phase.

Amid freezing weather and braving hilly terrain, snow at many places and dense fog in the morning, the voters turned up in large numbers to vote at their respective polling stations.

Poonch district in Jammu has recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.78 per cent followed by Rajouri at 74.03 per cent, Reasi 74.02, Udhampur 72.04, Ramban 71.34, Samba 70.01, Jammu 66.32, Doda 62.93 and Kathua 60.95.

Voters belonging to different age groups were seen waiting in long queues for their turn, the officials said.

At several places, they said voters as old as over 100 years were seen casting their votes.

The enthusiastic young and first time voters were also seen showing inked fingers.

Undeterred by freezing conditions and dense fog, Mohammad Saidq, 26, was the first voter at Rakh Sarkar polling booth, Hiranagar in Kathua.

Byaso Devi, 85 and Mantho Devi, 80 cast their vote at Government High School Gurha Mundian polling booth in Hiranagar, while Beeru Gujjar, a nonagenarian, voted at Trehara polling booth in Barnoti block and centenarian Bhihar Lal cast his vote at Panchayat Ghar Nagrota polling booth in the same block.

The polling in Kathua was held for DDC constituencies, and vacant panch and sarpanch seats in Barnoti and Hiranagar blocks.

Five candidates -- four for vacant panch seats in Barnoti block and one for vacant panch seat in Hiranagar block -- were declared elected unopposed by respective returning officers.

The phase six polling in Doda district was held for DDC constituencies Ghat and Chiralla at 91 polling stations amid all necessary security and logistic arrangements, the officials said.

The polling started at sharp 7 am in the morning and long queues were witnessed at each polling booth.

In Ramban district, polling was held in Gandhri and Sangaldan DDC constituencies in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Despite severe cold, the enthusiastic voters started reaching all 68 polling booths in the early morning, the officials said.

Visually impaired Mohammad Iqbal Dar cast his vote at Thetharka polling station of Sangaldan, while Siraj Din (86) cast his vote at H S Bhatni.

Braving foggy weather conditions, Kartaro Devi polled her vote at Marhol Arnia block in Jammu district where polling was held for DDC Bishnah and Arnia.

Long queues of voters were witnessed at Balakote block near the Line of Control - the lone DDC constituency which went to poll in Poonch district.

It recorded over 52 per cent polling by 12 noon reflecting the enthusiasm of voters, who are facing regular Pakistani shelling.

Udhampur district witnessed polling for Udhampur -1 and Jaganoo DDC constituencies and Reasi district polled for DDC constituencies Pouni and Pouni A, while Rajouri district witnessed polling for Doongi and Nowshera DDC constituencies and Samba district for Ramgarh and Rajpura DDC constituencies, the officials said.