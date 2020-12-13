STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doing our bit: Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers at Singhu border

Sahab Singh has brought 12 cartons, each containing 60 mosquito coils, along with him from Chetanpura village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Published: 13th December 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

NH-24 near Ghazipur border blocked by farmers protesting against Centre's new farm reform laws in Ghaziabad Sunday Dec.13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Support comes in various forms and from several quarters -- through medical camps, langars, warm clothes and even pizzas.

And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

Sahab Singh has brought 12 cartons, each containing 60 mosquito coils, along with him from Chetanpura village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The 36-year-old and and his friend, Surmail Singh, has come to the Singhu border to "rescue" the protesting farmers from mosquitoes.

"Everyone is bringing something or the other. We brought 'kachua chap' (mosquito coils) after a lot of farmers complained about mosquitoes," Sahab Singh, who is also a farmer, says.

The farmers have been protesting at several border points into Delhi for over two weeks demanding that the contentious farm laws be repealed, claiming it would benefit the corporates and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

During afternoon, the two friends are perched atop their car, holding packets of mosquito coils.

"'Kachua jalao, macchar bhagao' (light the coils, ward off mosquitoes)," Sahab Singh cries out on the loudspeaker.

Surmail Singh, 26, says the farmers have been camping out in the open and there are open drains that are a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The two started off on Saturday morning and reached the Delhi-Haryana border at night.

"We started distributing the mosquito coils an hour ago and one carton is already empty," Surmail Singh says.

They intend to go to every tractor and shed to distribute the coils among the farmers.

"Some people are organising langars, some have set up medical camps, we are doing our bit," Surmail Singh says.

"This is also 'sewa' (service)," Sahab Singh adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sahab Singh Surmail Singh Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp