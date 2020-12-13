STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hindu Raj' in West Bengal soon, BJP will win Assembly polls: Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy. 

Published: 13th December 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

BJP MP and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SEHORE (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy in West Bengal saying that BJP will win in the next Assembly elections and there will be "Hindu Raj" in West Bengal.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal," said Thakur.

The minister's comments follow a few days after Nadda's convoy was attacked. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that governance by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and Constitution" and he has been cautioning her.

Dhankar also said that he will work for ensuring free, fair and violence-free election in the state next year. 

