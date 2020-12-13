STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IRCTC sends out nearly two crore emails in five days highlighting Modi's relationship with Sikh community

The emails, which were discontinued on December 12, were sent to the entire database of IRCTC, where passengers key in their details while booking tickets, the officials said.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

A doctor examines a farmer during their ongoing protests against the new farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IRCTC sent out nearly two crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to its customers listing 13 decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the Sikh community, amidst farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, (IRCTC), a railway PSU, emailed to its customers the 47-page booklet -- 'PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikh" -- as part of the government's 'public interest' outreach to make people aware of the bills and also to squash myths about them, officials said.

The booklets are in Hindi, English and Punjabi.

The emails, which were discontinued on December 12, were sent to the entire database of IRCTC, where passengers key in their details while booking tickets, the officials said.

The PSU denied reports that the emails had been sent to only members of the Sikh community.

"The mails have been sent to all, irrespective of any particular community. This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in public interest," an official statement from IRCTC said.

"IRCTC sent out 1.9 crore emails in five days till October 12," a source in the national transporter said.

Officials also said that the move to send out the emails was a conscious choice as part of a communication strategy for public interest.

"Which professional company or corporate doesn't analyse the demographic profile of the audience where the communication is to be delivered to? Why are some surprised if a government organisation is able to do as much or even better than what the corporates do day in and day out? One should be happy that the government of the day is as good in disseminating information in public interest," said an official.

The booklet speaks of the justice given to the 1984 riot victims, FCRA registration granted to Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, no taxes on langar, the Kartarpur corridor among other things under 13 heads.

The booklet was released by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on December 1.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws has failed to cut ice with the protesting farmers who have stuck to their demand for a repeal of the legislations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation PM Modi Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp