Assam Governor accepts claim of UPPL-BJP-GSP for BTC executive

The UPPL has won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the elections for the 40-member council, while the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday accepted the claim of the elected members of the UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to form a new executive council of the BTC.

The governor has accepted the formal request made by the elected members of the three parties as a post-poll coalition to form the new executive council with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Bodo as the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The UPPL has won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the elections for the 40-member council, while the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and the Congress secured one seat.

The 21 newly-elected members of the coalition, led by Bodo, visited Raj Bhavan in the evening, staking claim to form the executive council.

As the governor is at present out of the station, the letters of claim to form the council were received by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram.

