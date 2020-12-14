STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar BJP launches 'Kisan Sammelan' to interact with farmers about farm laws 

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured the farmers that the MSP and the mandi system will continue under the new laws.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union IT  and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing the farmers in Patna. (Photo | Twitter @rsprasad)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the nationwide protest against three new farm laws, the Bihar BJP on Sunday started organising the "Kisan-Sammelan" and the "Kisan-Chaupal" to inform the farmers of state about the benefits of new farm laws.

Union IT  and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with state chief of BJP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, marked the beginning the Kisan Sammelan and the Kisan Chaupal from Bakhtiyarpur with hundreds of farmers.
The minister said that the new Farm Laws are totally aimed at improving the economic conditions of farmers by providing them direct benefits of their agro products sale without the involvement of middlemen.

He accused the opposition of misleading the farmers of the country for their political survival. The minister assured the farmers that the MSP and the mandi system will continue under the new laws. He also told the farmers that no one will be able to evict the farmers from the ownership of their land.

Bihar BJP chief Jaiswal said that the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws has nothing to take for the welfare of farmers. "Those misleading the farmers are trying to use the shoulders of farmers for their own political agendas", he alleged.

He said that the BJP leaders and workers will continue organising the Kisan Sammelan and the Kisan Chaupal across 243 assembly segments in state's 38 districts to inform the farmers as to how some political parties and organisations are misguiding and misleading them in the name of agitation through false propagandas about the laws.

In Bihar,more than 1.65 core farmers are registered besides unregistered.

