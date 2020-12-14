STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Bullet-proof car, ballistic shield': BJP Bengal observer's security upgraded post-attack

The MHA move came in the backdrop of the attack on the party’s national president JP Nadda’s motorcade on December 10. 

Published: 14th December 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo| PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) beefed up security cover for BJP’s West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya by providing a bullet-proof vehicle and a portable folded ballistic shield.

The bulletproof SUV arrived Kolkata on Monday morning from Uttar Pradesh. An additional number of CISF personnel were also engaged for Vijayvargiya’s security.

The MHA move came in the backdrop of the attack on the party’s national president JP Nadda’s motorcade on December 10. 

Vijayvargiya’s security ring was tightened from Monday before he left to address a rally at Pathar Pratima in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas district where Nadda’s convoy was attacked. 

During the December 10 incident, the windshields and window panes of Vijayvargiya were smashed and the central leader suffered injuries on his left forearm. On the day of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the BJP leader and inquired about his health condition.

Sources in the Bengal BJP said the party requested the Centre to provide adequate security arrangement for Vijayvargiya alleging that the West Bengal government was not paying heed to give him protection. 

ALSO READ | Nadda convoy attack: MHA calls three West Bengal IPS officers to serve in central deputation

"Security lapses on the part of the state government led to the attack on Naddaji’s motorcade. The state government did not respond to a letter sent by state president Dilip Ghosh before Naddaji started for Diamond Harbour. We mentioned in the letter to the Centre that the state government’s ignorance was politically motivated since the BJP has emerged as the ruling TMC's principal opposition in Bengal," said a BJP leader.

Sources in the MHA said the Bengal BJP’s request was forwarded to the security review committee which decided to provide Vijayvargiya a bulletproof vehicle and a portable folded ballistic shield other than increasing strength of CISF personnel for his security. 

Vijayvargiya on Monday travelled in the new vehicle to Pathar Pratima and addressed the rally announcing that the saffron camp is all set to overthrow TMC-led government.

The tussle between the Centre and Mamata Banerjee’s government intensified over the issue of the attack on Nadda’s convoy after governor Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his report to the central government. Following this, the MHA summoned the chief secretary and DGP to in Delhi on December 14. 

Responding to the Centre’s summons, the CM asked the chief secretary, who replied to the MHA, to ignore the summons.

In its latest move, the Union Home ministry wrote to three senior IPS officers of Bengal cadre asking them to serve in the central deputation.

Responding to the summons to the IPS officers, the state government wrote the Centre saying the Bengal government would not release the three officers as a state government’s nod is required for deploying its officers in the central deputation.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Bengal BJP Nadda convoy attack TMC Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp