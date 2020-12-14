STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

hookah pipes

Image for representation

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11.

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

"Under Section 144, hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from December 14, 2020, to February 11, 2021," the order stated.

Brar had earlier mentioned that hookahs are smoked or consumed by customers through a common bowl, pipe and a hose having a mouthpiece, which is susceptible to physical mouth to mouth contact of many people, thus posing danger to human life, health and safety by becoming a cause of as well as leading to the transmission and spread of Covid-19 infection here.

Earlier the order to ban hookah bars was effective for a period of 60 days, from October 14 to December 12. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hookah bars Chandigarh
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp