Covid-19: Assam to lift all academic curbs from January 1

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will withdraw all academic restrictions, enforced due to the pandemic, from January.

“All academic restrictions in Assam will be withdrawn from January 1. As such, all schools will reopen but everyone will wear masks and maintain social distancing,” the state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists on Monday.

He said the government had observed the COVID-19 situation for two months and found it to be “under control”.

“The state is recording 100-150 cases every day. Guwahati recorded 20-25 cases a day in the past 10 days. They were mostly air passengers. We all campaigned in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections and there was a violation of the COVID-19 protocols here and there, yet the four districts under the BTC are recording cases in the single-digit every day,” the minister said.

Assam has crossed a COVID-19 phase and if there is a second wave, that is a different thing, he added.

The schools in Assam had reopened on November 2 for the students of Class VII and above but attendance is still very thin.