STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad-Maoist case: NIA opposes activist Stan Swamy's bail plea

The 83-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist was arrested on October 8 and is currently lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

Published: 14th December 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed the bail plea filed by tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, and alleged he was involved in the conspiracy related to the 2017 episode and also Naxalite movement.

The NIA, in an affidavit filed through special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty in response to Swamys bail plea in a special court, claimed it has sufficient evidence to prima facie prove that the accused was involved in the deep-rooted conspiracy and was directly involved in Naxalite movement.

The 83-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist was arrested on October 8 and is currently lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

The NIA affidavit claimed a similar case has been filed against Swamy in the past in Jharkand, his home state.

The central agency added that it was still probing the emails and other digital evidence gathered by it from Swamys computer and sought rejection of his bail plea.

The special NIA court will hear the bail application on December 21.

On that day, the court will also hear other applications filed by Swamy seeking a direction to the NIA to return his bag, seized by the agency at the time of his arrest, and also a clone copy of his laptops hard disk.

NIAs advocate Shetty on Monday told the court that it does not have any bag belonging to Swamy and sought time to respond to the application seeking clone copy of his hard disk.

Swamy, in his bail plea filed through advocate Sharif Shaikh, said he was being targeted by the NIA due to the nature of his writings and work about caste and land struggles of the people in India and violation of democratic rights of the marginalised citizens of India.

The bail plea also said that Swamy was not connected in any way to the organisation of the "Elgar Parishad" event in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Violence erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Koregaon-Bhima, on the outskirts of Pune city, on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad conclave.

The Pune police, which initially probed the case, claimed the conclave was backed by outlawed Maoist groups.

The NIA later took over the probe in the case in which a number of Left-wing activists and academicians have been named as accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad Stan Swamy National Investigation Agency
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp