STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis likens curbs on Maratha quota protests to 'Emergency'

Fadnavis alleged the state government has not offered help of "even a single penny" to farmers hit by floods and cyclone earlier this year, despite making promises about it.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of not letting the Maratha community protest over the quota issue, and likened it to imposition of Emergency in the state.

A day after Thackeray said labelling farmers fighting for their rights as anti-nationals is "worse than Emergency", Fadnavis told reporters here that the chief minister should first speak about what the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has done for peasants.

On Saturday, referring to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the agitation no longer remains a peasants' movement as it has been "infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements".

On Sunday, Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra government of imposing an "undeclared Emergency" and criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime for "going after" Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kanagana Ranaut.

Reacting to it, Thackeray on Sunday said, "If Fadnavis says the state government taking action against its critics is causing undeclared emergency, then labelling farmers who are fighting for their rights as anti-nationals is worse than Emergency."

Asked about Thackerays remark, Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, told reporters outside the Legislature building here on Monday, "The chief minister should speak on Maharashtra first."

He asked Thackeray whether farmer suicides in Maharashtra have stopped. Fadnavis alleged that the Marathas are not being allowed to protest over the quota issue. The protesters are being beaten inside their homes and also being jailed, he charged without specifying any incident.

"Such an Emergency has been imposed in Maharashtra that Marathas are not even allowed to protest. He (CM) is not speaking about it," the former state chief minister said.

The Supreme Court in September this year stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

Later, members of some pro-Maratha outfits staged protests in parts of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis alleged the state government has not offered help of "even a single penny" to farmers hit by floods and cyclone earlier this year, despite making promises about it.

"He (Thackeray) speaks about what happened in the US, Russia or Delhi. Speak about what you have done in Maharashtra. The situation in Maharashtra is so bad," he said.

Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra ministers will get "exposed" if they speak on their performance in the state.

"Hence, they are speaking about what's happening in Delhi.

Agitation is going on in Delhi every day, nobody has stopped the protesters," he said, seeking to underscore the difference between the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led regime at the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maratha community Maratha quota
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp