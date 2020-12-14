STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

The Supreme Court in September this year stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

Published: 14th December 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra government's "lackadaisical attitude" towards the Maratha quota and farmers' issues.

The protest was held before the commencement of the two-day winter session of the state Legislature.

The Supreme Court in September this year stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

BJP leader and former state minister Ashish Shelar told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan that during one hearing in the Supreme Court on the Maratha quota case, the government's lawyer was not present.

"Why did the government fall short of convincing the court (about vacating stay on the quota)?" he asked.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the "government was running away from debate".

In the two-day session, 10 bills are listed, which means the government doesn't want debate, he said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hit out at the BJPfor taking up these issues "in desperation".

"The government is doing its best to get the Supreme Court's stay on the Maratha quota vacated. The opposition is desperate due to the stinging loss in the just-concluded Legislative Council elections," Pawar told reporters.

State Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan also hit out at the opposition for resorting to "political gimmicks".

"When Fadnavis was the chief minister, the Maratha quota bill was passed unanimously. Fadnavis had said the bill would pass through all legal processes," Chavan added.

The two-day brief session, curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held against the backdrop of the MVA government completing a year in office and its encouraging performance in the just held polls to half-a-dozen seats of the Legislative Council (one of them bypoll).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maratha quota issue BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp