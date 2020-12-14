STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MeToo: Women speaking up against MJ Akbar required celebration, Priya Ramani tells court

She made the submission during the final hearing in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Akbar against her for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years back.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Priya Ramani

Senior journalist Priya Ramani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women speaking about the sexual misconduct of former union minister M J Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018 required celebration and not prosecution for defamation, journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Monday.

She made the submission during the final hearing in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Akbar against her for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years back.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, told the court that it was not a crime to speak up on the #MeToo platform and that those were the acts of extreme courage.

"#MeToo came to India in 2018. It wasn't a crime to speak up on #MeToo platform. These are acts of extreme courage that require celebration. These are not the acts for which one should face defamation.

"Several people spoke up about past incidents and unburdened themselves. They are not guilty," John told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

She told the judge that not just Ramani but at least 15 other women journalists made similar allegations against Akbar.

"Does it mean that all 15 women were petty liars? Did everyone lose their mind in October 2018? Akbar started his defamation campaign only against Ramani.

"When you isolate, are you singling out someone and why," she submitted and added "We have proved that Akbar's reputation is not impeccable."

The counsel read out the statement by a woman journalist Ghazala Wahab, who too had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct.

"A very very serious allegation but Akbar chooses not to prosecute her. From her statement, a very painful story has come out. It happened to a young journalist. An extreme case of harassment. It attacks his reputation. So many women have said it.

"The case against me is that Ramani started it and thereafter people went crazy. Ramani didn't start it. Ghazala herself said that she tweeted on October 6, 2018 (two days prior to Ramani's tweet bearing allegation)," she said.

She said that Wahab's statement was not hearsay.

"She tells us her story. It is direct evidence," the counsel added.

The counsel also told the court that none of the witnesses appearing for Akbar were credible.

The court will further take up the matter on December 18.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018.

He had resigned as union minister on October 17, 2018.

Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against him by the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.

Several women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him.

He termed the allegations false, fabricated and deeply distressing and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MJ Akbar Priya Ramani
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp