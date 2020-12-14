New farm laws are 'anti-farmer'; will lead to immense inflation, benefit capitalists: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the new farm laws will not only affect farmers but also the common man as it will lead to inflation.

The AAP leader, who joined party leaders, cabinet ministers, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing a day-long fast in support of the protesting farmers, said that the laws will only favour a few capitalists.

Calling the new laws “anti-farmer and anti-people”, Kejriwal claimed that these laws will lead to rising prices because of no limit on hoarding.

“These laws will cause massive price hike and running the families will become very difficult. These laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people. These laws are here just to favour some capitalists. So, do not think that you are doing any favour to the farmers by supporting them,” added the chief minister.

Recalling his days as a protestor during the anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare, Kejriwal said that his party and government stand solidly with the farmers.

“The central government and the BJP are rattled to see our support for the farmers. Last week, when the farmers called a Bharat Bandh, I wanted to visit them and participate in the Bandh. However, the BJP government blocked the doors of my house and did not allow me to go out,” said Kejriwal addressing supporters at the party office.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting the agitation in various ways by making arrangements like food, water, and shelter for the protesters.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have accused Kejriwal of playing politics on the issue and misleading the farmers.

Kejriwal also said BJP leaders who are calling these farmers ‘anti-national’, should remember that “sons, brothers and family members of these farmers are fighting at the borders to save our country”.

“This dirty politics should stop immediately,” he added.

AAP units in other states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa among others also observed fast for a day after the call given by farmers. Farmer leaders on Monday held a day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and claimed that protests took place at all district headquarters.

They also claimed that more people will join the ongoing agitation at the national capital’s borders.

Kejriwal said the AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"AAP is standing with the farmers and is supporting them. Across the entire country, AAP volunteers are observing fast along with the farmers and standing in solidarity with them," he said.

He claimed that the Centre is angry with him for supporting the farmers.

