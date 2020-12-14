STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New farm laws are 'anti-farmer'; will lead to immense inflation, benefit capitalists: Arvind Kejriwal

Calling the new laws 'anti-farmer and anti-people', Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that these laws will lead to rising prices because of no limit on hoarding.

Published: 14th December 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Museum to review arrangements made for the farmers gathered against new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Museum to review arrangements made for the farmers gathered against new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the new farm laws will not only affect farmers but also the common man as it will lead to inflation.

The AAP leader, who joined party leaders, cabinet ministers, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing a day-long fast in support of the protesting farmers, said that the laws will only favour a few capitalists. 

Calling the new laws “anti-farmer and anti-people”, Kejriwal claimed that these laws will lead to rising prices because of no limit on hoarding.

“These laws will cause massive price hike and running the families will become very difficult. These laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people. These laws are here just to favour some capitalists. So, do not think that you are doing any favour to the farmers by supporting them,” added the chief minister. 

Recalling his days as a protestor during the anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare, Kejriwal said that his party and government stand solidly with the farmers. 

“The central government and the BJP are rattled to see our support for the farmers. Last week, when the farmers called a Bharat Bandh, I wanted to visit them and participate in the Bandh. However, the BJP government blocked the doors of my house and did not allow me to go out,” said Kejriwal addressing supporters at the party office. 

The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting the agitation in various ways by making arrangements like food, water, and shelter for the protesters.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have accused Kejriwal of playing politics on the issue and misleading the farmers.

Kejriwal also said BJP leaders who are calling these farmers ‘anti-national’, should remember that “sons, brothers and family members of these farmers are fighting at the borders to save our country”. 

“This dirty politics should stop immediately,” he added. 

AAP units in other states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa among others also observed fast for a day after the call given by farmers. Farmer leaders on Monday held a day-long hunger strike against the Centre’s new farm laws and claimed that protests took place at all district headquarters.

They also claimed that more people will join the ongoing agitation at the national capital’s borders.

Kejriwal said the AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers.

"AAP is standing with the farmers and is supporting them. Across the entire country, AAP volunteers are observing fast along with the farmers and standing in solidarity with them," he said.

He claimed that the Centre is angry with him for supporting the farmers.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal farmer protests Farmer agitation Farm Laws AAP
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp