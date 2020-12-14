Now, it's Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's turn to play the 'Ram card'

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Even as the BJP bagged all credits for finding a solution to the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi issue and starting the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that the saffron camp won’t gain political dividends in the state by using Lord Ram’s name.

The move, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will see the government organising a mega event at Chandkhuri, the birth place of Ram’s mother, Mata Kaushalya, to mark the completion of two years of Congress government in the state, on December 17.

To turn the event into a grand occasion, a decision been taken to organise two separate motorbike rallies — one from Sukma and another leaving from Korea — besides flagging off a ‘Tourism Rath’ that will cover 1,400-km route of ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ (Ramayana footprint in the state) and culminate at the maternal home of Lord Ram on December 17.

Chandkhuri, about 30 km from Raipur, is the place where the state government has already begun creating a magnificent temple of Mata Kaushalya at a cost of Rs 15.78 crore.

The Congress-led government this year executed its concept plan on developing key locations which are believed to lie along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile.

“My government has envisioned Ram-Rajya as conceived by Mahatma Gandhi, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood. We will make Lord Ram’s maternal home Chandkhuri as reverent and imposing as any place in the mythological tales,” affirmed Bhupesh Baghel in an attempt to send out a message that he is not lesser to anyone in promoting Lord Ram’s image.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a jibe at the government’s move, saying that only now the Congress realised the existence of Lord Ram.

“The Congress also understands that without the blessings of Shri Ram, they cannot progress. It’s a good sign and the Lord should further give them (Congressmen) wisdom,” said BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.