Spotlight on boat capsize amid peaceful DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

A boat carrying BJP activists during the party’s boat rally led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur capsized in the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A boat carrying BJP activists during the party’s boat rally led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur capsized in the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Passengers of the capsized boat being rescued in Dal Lake, Srinagar. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The sixth phase of District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed 51.51 per cent polling, the second highest voter turnout so far in the eight-phase polls.

While people participated enthusiastically despite severe cold in the Valley and some hilly areas of Jammu, a boat carrying BJP activists during the party’s boat rally led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur capsized in the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Two BJP workers including a woman, a boatman and three video journalists were rescued by the locals, SDRF personnel and policemen. Besides Thakur, BJP’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and J&K in-charge Tarun Chug were also present in the boat rally.

Taking a dig at the BJP for taking out the boat rally in the intense cold, former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I’m glad to hear they are all OK because the water must have been freezing cold. It’s a strange time to be campaigning on the Dal Lake, especially when you consider there are no elections in Srinagar at the moment.”

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said polling for 31 DDC seats — 14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu — passed off peacefully. While Jammu saw 68.56 per cent turnout, the Valley recorded 31.55 per cent polling. 

In Jammu, Poonch recorded the highest voting percentage of 76.78 per cent  while the lowest turnout of 60.95 per cent was in Kathua. 

In Kashmir, the highest voter turnout of 58.45 per cent was in Ganderbal while the lowest 4.60 per cent polling was registered in Shopian.

52 per cent turnout

Sixth phase of DDC polls on Sunday witnessed 52 per cent polling, the second highest voter turnout so far in the eight-phase polls

