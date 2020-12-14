STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) begins indefinite fast to protest against farm laws

Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the BKU-Bhanu, was joined by scores of supporters, including the union's national president and his father Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur in New Delhi

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur in New Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: A leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) started an indefinite fast at the Chilla border between Noida and Delhi on Monday amid ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the BKU-Bhanu, was joined by scores of supporters, including the union's national president and his father Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh.

"The protest is underway and will continue till our demands are not fulfilled by the Centre," BKU-Bhanu's senior IT cell member Satish Tomar told PTI.

He also trashed murmurs of ending the protest after some members left the faction over disagreement on opening the Chilla border two days ago.

"Some people from other farmers' union had joined our group in December and now they are saying they have left Bhanu group and are spreading lies about our protest," Tomar claimed.

Meanwhile, members of another farmers' faction, the BKU (Lok Shakti), stayed put at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, near the Chilla border, in protest against the farm laws.

The protesters have gathered at the Noida border and want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently camping at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Government officials said efforts are being made to hold the next round of talks between representatives of the Centre and the farmers so that the logjam could end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union farmers protest
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp