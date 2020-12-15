STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid infightings in party, Mamata urges Trinamool leaders to defeat BJP

Published: 15th December 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

JALPAIGURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday urged leaders of the ruling TMC in north Bengal to work together and ensure the defeat of BJP in the 2021 assembly election in the state.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is presently on a three-day visit to the northern part of the state, held a core-committee meeting with the party leaders of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts this evening.

"Didi (or elder sister as Banerjee is called by partymen) during the meeting asked us to work unitedly and ensure that BJP is defeated in the next assembly polls. She has asked us to iron out differences and asked us to reach out to the people with the developmental work done by the state government in the last ten years," a senior TMC leader said after the closed-door meet.

The saffron party has made deep inroads in north Bengal, once considered to be a bastion of Congress and Trinamool Congress, and won seven out of the eight Lok Sabha seats of the area in 2019.

The north Bengal region comprises of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts which have 54 assembly seats.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are due in April-May next year.

