Bihar man loses wife in bet, pours acid on her later for 'purification'

By Express News Service

PATNA: A man in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district bet his wife and lost her while gambling. He then forced her to have sex with his gambler friends and poured acid on her when she refused to continue sexual relations.

The 30-year-old victim refused to have sexual relations with other men after two or three times and her husband then threw acid on her.

​Sources said that he wanted purification of his wife.

Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station, said that the accused husband Sonu Harijan was arrested and an FIR was registered against him on Sunday evening.

​In a statement to the police, the accused said that he lost the bet some one-and-a-half months ago.

As per the commitment, the victim was to be handed over to the winners of the bet for a month but the victim refused to go with them after two or three times.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the woman managed to escape from her in-laws house and reached her father’s house.

(With agency inputs)