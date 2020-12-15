STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP out to set Hindus against Sikhs: Sukhbir Badal calls saffron party 'real tukde tukde gang'

Sukhbir Singh Badal charged the BJP of resorting to dangerous conspiracies to sabotage the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and harmony for its petty political goals.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ratcheting up the rhetoric against its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday termed BJP as the real “tukde tukde gang” that was “splitting the country into pieces” by setting one community against another in its desperation for power.

Accusing the BJP of “pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames”, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “The BJP first set the Hindus against the Muslims. Now, it is determined to replay that evil game and re-enact the same tragedy in Punjab. It is conspiring to set our peace-loving Hindu brethren against their Sikh brethren with whom they have shared strong bonds of blood for centuries. The BJP wants to replace those bonds of blood with bloodshed.”

Badal further charged the BJP of resorting to “dangerous conspiracies” to sabotage the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and harmony for its petty political goals. 

Referring to the farmers’ agitation, the SAD leader said, “The whole country except the BJP gratefully acknowledges the debt we owe to our patriotic farmers and soldiers. The BJP is provoking the people to deny that debt. It believes only in emotionally exploiting the farmers’ sacrifices but remains so ungrateful to them that it is painting them as anti-national. Today it is the farmers. Nobody knows what the BJP tomorrow might say even about soldiers if it suits that party.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nathan
    Then why all these years you shamelessly aligned with BJP?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp