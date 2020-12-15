Congress leader Kamal Nath preps to step into Ahmed Patel's shoes?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s name doing the rounds to replace late party veteran Ahmed Patel as the bridge between the Congress high command and the party, he on Monday hinted at retiring from active politics.



His comments came at a time when the party is already wracked by dissidence, call for introspection and settling of leadership issues.

Last week, Nath met some senior party leaders at his residence and also called on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi following her return from Goa after a health break.

Before meeting her, he interacted with some of the group of 23 letter writers, who had created a furore in the party in August this year by articulating the need to expedite internal polls.

“The party is looking for someone who can take over the work of Patel, who was Congress president’s confidante, and treasurer. Nath also has the ability to generate funds for the party and can negotiate with party leaders,” said sources.

The name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also doing rounds but a top party functionary said he is unlikely to shift base to Delhi.

Nath’s government fell in March after rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.



The party suffered badly in the recent bypolls, as the Congress won just nine of the 28 seats, leading to demands that he resign as the state unit chief taking responsibility for the debacle.