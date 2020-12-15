STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities

There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The daily new coronavirus cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days, the ministry said.

The daily case count was 22,252 on July 7.

India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday.

The 354 new fatalities include 60 each from Delhi and Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 24 from Kerala and 21 from Punjab.

Total 1,43,709 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,269 from Maharashtra, 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, and 5,098 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

