STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eye on Bengal polls? Centre mulls reprinting of books by Subhash Chandra Bose

These proposals were put forth during a meeting chaired by Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, according to a statement by the Culture Ministry.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is considering reprinting some of the books written by Subhash Chandra Bose and starting fellowships for students to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations which would begin from January 23.

It is also planning to invite veterans of INA to lead the Republic Day parade.

These proposals were put forth during a meeting chaired by Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on the preparations for the event, according to a statement by the Culture Ministry.

"Some of the suggestions made by the participants included reprinting of some of the books written by Netaji as well as INA members, short lectures in schools and colleges, promoting Netaji as a youth icon and champion of gender equality," it said.

The meeting was attended by Bose's family members, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose INA Trust, educationists, historians, and representatives of various organisations associated with him.

Addressing the participants, the culture minister said that the celebrations to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Bose will start from January 23, 2021.

Patel said a large array of historical documents, clippings, photos, videos, memorabilia and other material is available with the families of Bose as well as those of INA members which should be brought together at one place for display and dissemination.

He also said that a museum on Bose is proposed to be set up in Kolkata as a part of commemorations and that the current museum at Red Fort in New Delhi is also proposed to be expanded.

He urged that a calendar of important dates associated with Bose and INA be drawn up for celebrations.

He welcomed the suggestion that the commemorations should travel beyond Indian shores through our embassies and Indian High Commissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Bose INA Prahlad Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp