STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers harden stance, say will 'make' govt repeal agri laws; to block Chilla border on Wednesday

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border here, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it."

Published: 15th December 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers gather at Gazipur border during their protest against Centre's agri-laws in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders on Tuesday said they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

They said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands, adding that farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.

Another leader Yudhvir Singh said that the more days protesting farmers stay put at Delhi border points, their protest will intensify further, and added that the government is wrong if it thinks otherwise.

Farmers' hardening their stance comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers who have gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said that his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws.

During the press conference at the Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer union leaders gave a nationwide call to observe 'Homage Day' (Shraddhanjali Diwas) on December 20 to pay tributes to those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

Farmer leader Rishipal claimed that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

"A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on December 20 from 11 am to 1 pm," he said.

"First government should repeal all three laws, only then farmers will talk," Rishipal told reporters.

He said that demonstration held on Monday in 350 districts across country was successful while 150 toll plazas were also made 'free' by farmers as part of their nationwide call against the new agri laws.

Dallewal said that arrangements are also being made for women protestors too, adding that in the next three to four days they will be coming in huge numbers and joining the protest against the new farm laws.

He alleged that the central government is doing everything to create differences within farmers unions, but they have made their mind and stand united in their fight.

"Government is saying there is coronavirus and its officials are getting infected, but why is that any farmer sitting at border point has not been infected with coronavirus. God is with us," Dallewal also said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for the last 20 days now.

They are protesting the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilla border farmers protests New Farm Laws Jagjeet Dallewal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp