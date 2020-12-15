STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Follow 6-month time limit in finalising disciplinary cases: Central Vigilance Commission to govt departments

"Any unexplained, undue delay may also be a cause of unnecessary litigation and provide undue advantage/harassment to the charged officer," the CVC said in an order issued on Monday.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

CVC, central vigilance commission

Central Vigilance Commission (Photo | Official CVC website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all central government organisations, public sector banks and insurance companies among others to finalise within six months disciplinary proceedings against alleged corrupt employees.

The move comes after it was noticed that authorities and officials concerned are not adhering to the prescribed time-limit and disciplinary proceedings in some cases take much longer time, which lead to unwarranted delay in finalisation of disciplinary case.

"Any unexplained, undue delay may also be a cause of unnecessary litigation and provide undue advantage/harassment to the charged officer," the CVC said in an order issued on Monday.

Such delays on the one hand help in evading penalty on guilty officials, while prolonging the agony of the officials who may have been wrongly listed in charge sheets in few cases and are finally exonerated, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

"The inquiry report should be submitted within six months from the date of appointment of Inquiry Officer (IO)," it said.

In addition, a period of one more month may be taken, if required, due to some unavoidable or unforeseen circumstances, the order said.

"The Commission desires that the above time limit should be adhered to strictly by the authorities in the organisations concerned," it said.

The CVC as part of its functions of exercising superintendence over the vigilance administration of the organisations covered under its jurisdiction has been emphasising on timely initiation and completion of the disciplinary proceedings, the order said.

"The Commission is of the view that any delay in initiation or finalisation of the disciplinary action is neither in the interest of the organisation, nor that of the official concerned," it said in the directive issued to secretaries of central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission in this regard, defining the time limits for various stages of disciplinary proceedings, in order to ensure that there is no undue delay on the part of the authorities and officials concerned, the order said.

"However, it is observed that despite clear guidelines issued by the Commission and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the authorities/officials concerned are not adhering to the prescribed time-limit and the disciplinary proceedings in some cases take much longer time, which leads to unwarranted delay in finalisation of disciplinary case," it said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vigilance Commission central government organisations disciplinary proceedings
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp