Haryana BJP MPs meet Narendra Singh Tomar, back three new farm laws

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar led party leaders from the state to call on the defence minister to seek guidance on ways to engage people in discussions over the agriculture legislations. 

Farmer leaders sit on a hunger strike at Singhu Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' continued their protest against new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Working on the strategy to win over the farmers of Haryana, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar met the BJP MPs from the state on Monday. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met the party’s Punjab leaders

The BJP MPs from Haryana were briefed about the details of the government with the representatives of the farmers’ unions, besides the fine prints of farm laws enacted by Parliament.

The government is maintaining that farmers by and large across the country have no complaints with the farm laws, except for those from Punjab. 

The minister is learnt to have told the BJP MPs about the government’s keenness to address the issues raised by the farmers, while the talks hit the roadblock on the demand of the unions for the rollback of the three farm laws. 

After the meeting, Rohtak BJP MP Arvind Sharma said the state MPs and MLAs came to thank the central government for agreeing to amend certain provisions of the farm laws. Another issue was also raised pertaining to Sutley Yamuna Link canal water which Punjab is holding from its side for many years, he added.

“Haryana farmers have very well understood new farm laws. Our party colleagues and some NGOs have created awareness about the benefits of the laws in the state. Now, many farmers have begun to understand. Many farmers’ groups from the state are meeting the Union agriculture minister and extending their support to the laws,” Sharma claimed. 

Asked whether Tomar gave any indication when the deadlock will be resolved, he said, “We hope the meeting will be called early. Very soon some solution will be found.”

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar led party leaders from the state to call on the defence minister to seek guidance on ways to engage people in discussions over the agriculture legislations. 

The BJP is facing public anger in Punjab, with the people largely showing sympathy for the agitating farmers who have been camping at the Singhu border in New Delhi. 

​The ministers, in the coming days, are likely to continue sensitising party leaders from the states on the farm laws as part of the campaign to build support for the legislations. 

