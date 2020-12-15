STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I-T Dept detects Rs 160 cr black income after raids on Maharashtra builder, others

The search and survey action was conducted on December 10 at 29 locations in Panvel (Raigad district) and neighbouring Vashi.

Published: 15th December 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected over Rs 160 crore unaccounted income after it raided the premises of a builder group and some linked persons in Panvel city of Maharashtra, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The search and survey action was conducted on December 10 at 29 locations in Panvel (Raigad district) and neighbouring Vashi.

"The search action on the leading builders group and entry operators resulted in unearthing of incriminating data pertaining to routing of unaccounted income earned by way of on-money from flat and land sale from real estate projects of the group, in the form of accommodation (dubious) entries of non-genuine unsecured loans through certain shell (dummy) companies," the CBDT said.

Unaccounted income of the group, detected so far, is about Rs 163 crore, including Rs 13.

93 crore cash seized during the raids, it said.

"Evidences related to out-of-books transactions by taking on-money on the sale of flats and land have been seized," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.

It added that the "accommodation entry of unsecured loans, including interest paid of Rs 58 crore in the books of accounts of the group, was detected during the course of search and survey action".

Details of non-genuine sub-contract expenses of Rs 10 crore were also detected along with unaccounted expenses of Rs 5 crore in the purchase of land, the statement said.

The CBDT, the administrative body for the tax department, added that "incriminating evidence of Rs 59 crore of undisclosed interest income earned against the loan amount paid by the group disguised as advances against land was found and impounded".

Evidences related to cash investment of Rs 5 crore in the purchase of land as well as accommodation entry of about Rs 11 crore provided to various beneficiaries has been unearthed after raids on entry operators, it said.

The data pertaining to entry operators is still being analysed, the statement added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
income tax income tax raids Panvel builder CBDT unaccounted income
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp