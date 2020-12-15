Jharkhand: Groom booked for celebratory firing at wedding venue

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A bride-groom in Ranchi has landed in trouble after he uploaded his video, firing several consecutive rounds from a rifle in his own marriage, as WhatsApp status, which was later made viral on social media.

Police has lodged FIR against him and efforts are on to arrest the groom, who has been identified as Shobhit Singh.

According to police, the video also reached to the police following which a physical verification was done by visiting the banquet hall following which an FIR was lodged in this regard.

“A video was made viral in which the groom was seen firing several rounds of bullets during his wedding, which is being verified and an FIR has been lodged in this regard,” said SP City Saurabh. More shreds of evidence are being collected by scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area so that the accused does not get away, he added.

“Efforts are on to arrest him,” said the SP. It is also being verified whether the rifle from which firing was done was legal or not; if it is found legal, action against its owner will be taken cancelling his license, he added.

According to police, the groom is of criminal background and had been to jail in a fraud case.