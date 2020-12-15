Maharashtra govt allots Rs 1.77 cr for safety at CJI's Nagpur home

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has made a provision of Rs 1.77 crore towards additional safety measures at the Nagpur residence of Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

The provision has been made in the supplementary demands of the law and judiciary department tabled in the state Legislature on Monday.

No reason for the provision has been mentioned in the supplementary demands'' document.

Nagpur is the hometown of CJI Bobde.

In the demands of the state Public Works Department, Rs 5.75 crore has been earmarked for construction and related works at Raj Bhavan and another Rs 6.16 crore for construction and related works at residential premises of judges.

The state government has allocated Rs 2,211 crore to provide relief to farmers hit by natural calamities and Rs 22 crore for COVID-19 vaccine air conditioning facilities as it tabled Rs 21,992.50 crore supplementary demands in the assembly on Monday.

Supplementary demands are additional grants required to meet the expenditure of the government.

The winter session of the Legislature, traditionally held in Nagpur - the second capital of the state - is being held in Mumbai in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.