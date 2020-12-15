STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Makeshift stalls selling winter wear come up at Singhu border protest site

Some of the regular and other visiting shopkeepers in the area said they were here to support the farmers in their fight and at the same time make a living for themselves in the process.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer at Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As temperatures dipped in the national capital, half a dozen "thelas" (makeshift stalls) selling winter wear have suddenly sprung up on the edges of the Singhu border protest site to help farmers keep warm while they continue their fight against the Centre's new farm laws.

Some of the regular and other visiting shopkeepers in the area said they were here to support the farmers in their fight and at the same time make a living for themselves in the process.

"Hum yahaaan kisano ko sahyog karne aaye hain, aur iss tarah thoda humaara bhi sahyog hoga (We are here to support the farmers in their cause, and with this shop we can also earn something)," said Mohammad Ashraf Alam, who said his grandfather was also a "kisan" (farmer).

Ashraf set up a stall on Monday morning at the protest site where thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, have stayed put for over two weeks, demanding repeal of new three agriculture laws.

With a variety of winter jackets, for both men and women lying in heaps, Ashraf said the garments, all priced at Rs 400, have been selling like hot cakes since morning.

He added that business has been better than what it usually is at this time of the year at his eight-year-old regular spot in Mangal Bazaar in Jahangirpuri.

Ashraf has brought in enough stock and hopes to sell all of it in "2-4 days".

Like Ashraf, Sagir Ahmad too has set up his stall at the protest site instead of his regular haunt at a market in Jahangirpuri, hoping to earn a little more than usual, thanks to the thousands of farmers gathered here.

"We usually put up our stalls at Jahangirpuri but this year, we decided to come here as there is a huge crowd of farmers. So, we thought this would the right place to set up shop."

"Also, they have been living out in the open and with temperatures dipping further, they will be in need of winter wear. The cost is just Rs 350. This way, we will will make an extra earning," he said, adding that since putting up the stall, he has not been disappointed.

"We are doing good business. We started our stall only yesterday but there is a high demand for jackets and coats. Sometimes we have so many customers that it becomes difficult to manage them all at once," he added.

Mohammad Sahib, who lives in a nearby village, also put up his stall on Sunday.

From lowers and jackets to coats in all colours and sizes, his multiple "thelas" have all kinds of winter wear that one might want, and all for just Rs 250.

Sahib, who has been selling winter wear in the area for the last three years, said "We started our stall just yesterday and we are getting a good response.

"With the ongoing agitation, we do have customers flooding in to check out winter wear. So far, it is going good. We are selling export materials and have a good range of varieties available in all sizes."

For Sarfraz Alam, who has been selling winter wear in the area for the last seven years, business has decreased because of the protest but he is not complaining.

"Because of the protest my usual customers, the locals in the area are not coming this year. This year, there are only farmer customers, which is why business is slow. But, I understand why this protest is important."

"I am also a farmer. I have five acres of land in Saharsa in Bihar, and if these farmers can sit here for days for my rights, I can handle some loss in business for them," Alam who has been selling jackets at the site every day said.

In summers too he is here selling t-shirts and lowers.

Farmers too said they were glad that these shops came up as soon as the cold intensified.

Mandeep and Gurpreet Singh, who are among the 80 people from Punjab's Sangrur to come to Singhu border 10 days back, said having winter wear at a stone's throw was of great help to their cause.

"It is warm during the days but for the last two days, the nights have been chilly. And although we have come prepared with enough blankets and jackets, we don't always get to wash them regularly."

"So having an option of buying warm clothes and at such cheap prices really helps," Mandeep said.

Lali Inderpal, a resident of Ludhiana who has also been camping here for the last 10 days, bought three jackets for himself for Rs 350 each.

"Even though we have enough winter clothes, we don't know how long we will have to stay here. As it is getting colder, we think it would be wise to stock warm clothes."

"If not for us, it will be useful for someone else during these trying times," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp