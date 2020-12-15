STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi lays foundation stones for energy park, milk plant in Gujarat

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy at Anjar.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

h Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch

h Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Kutch. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHORDO (GUJARAT): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in his home state Gujarat.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi in Kutch district, an official said.

This desalination plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated waste water infrastructure, he said.

It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country.

Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in the district will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park.

It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW.

Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy at Anjar.

The plant will cost Rs 121 crore and have the capacity to process two lakh litre milk per day, an official release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi foundation stone desalination plant hybrid renewable energy park milk processing plant Gujarat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp