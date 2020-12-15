STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan farmers continue blockade at Jaipur-Delhi highway

Haryana Police has barricaded the entry on its border, preventing farmers to march towards Delhi. The farmers are squatting on the border to press for their demand to repeal the three farms laws.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav (centre) at Haryana border (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Jaipur-Delhi national highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district remained partially blocked on Tuesday as the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered the third day.

The farmers were led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, CPIM legislator Balwan Poonia and former legislator Amra Ram.

“We do not know why Haryana Police and government are stopping us. We are not demanding anything from them. This act of Haryana government is undemocratic," Yadav told reporters. 

Haryana Police has barricaded the entry on its border, preventing farmers to march towards Delhi. The farmers are squatting on the border to press for their demand to repeal the three farms laws.

On Monday night, the protesting farmers had their food on the blocked national highway and they slept in tents and vehicles.

Kisan Panchayat national president Rampal Chaudhary is also camping in Shahjahanpur demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. 

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the legislations would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

