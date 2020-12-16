Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday underlined the need of a robust adverse effect surveillance system for its COVID-19 vaccination programme, adding that the side effects due to immunisation cannot be ruled out as new vaccines using novel platforms will be used.

At a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said an adverse event after the vaccination for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out and states and UTs must prepare for these.

“Adverse events following immunisation are a critical issue. When we undertake a universal immunisation programme, which has been done for decades, then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination,” he said.

The health official added that the countries where immunisation has already begun, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day.

“So, states and UTs must prepare for this too,” he said.

The Centre last week has issued guidelines with detailed advisory on monitoring any adverse events, and V K Paul, member (health) of the Niti Aayog, said once it receives market authorisation, the vaccine would reach phase-4 of the development, where the manufacturer will have to ensure surveillance of adverse reactions.

“This is an adult vaccine and these are new platforms...We have to be very responsible,” Paul said.

As per the details shared, thousands of cold chain points and ice-lined refrigerators, as well as solar refrigerators, will be used as part of the vaccination drive.

“Around 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used. All these equipment have already reached respective state governments,” Bhushan said.