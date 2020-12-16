After BCT, now Congress, BJP lock horns over Assam's Tiwa council polls

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Stage is set for elections to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC), comprising parts of four districts of central Assam, scheduled to be held on Thursday, officials said.

A total electorate of 3,08,409 will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 124 candidates in the fray.

The 36 constituencies are spread across parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The ruling BJP is contesting in 35 of the 36 seats, leaving one for its alliance partner AGP while the Congress has put up candidates in 31 seats.

Polling will begin at 7.30 am and is suppose to end at 4.30 p.m.

In all, 410 polling stations have been set up for the elections.

A public holiday has been declared in the areas where polling will be held.

Counting of votes will be held on December 19, starting at 8 am.